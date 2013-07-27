Hugh Jackman Shares Sweet Message to Wife Deborra-Lee Furness to Celebrate 25 Years of Marriage

✖

Hugh Jackman is celebrating the love of his life as he and wife Deborra-Lee Furness marked 25 years of marriage with a look back at their 1996 wedding. The Wolverine actor, 52, shared photos from their big day on Instagram Sunday as he penned a sweet tribute to his wife, 65, whom he first met back in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli.

"Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing," he wrote on Instagram. "From nearly the moment we met … I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years – our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater. I’m forever grateful to share our love, our life – and, our family together. We’ve only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!"

The Greatest Showman star and Shame actress, who share two adopted children Oscar, 20, and Ava, 15, have been "closer" than ever amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he revealed to Extra in March 2020. "Literally, my wife is dancing behind the camera as we speak," Jackman said at the time. "We were just saying the other day — we have never spent this much time together. But having this time without either of us working, being with the family … we’ve had this opportunity to be together, and the results are in: closer."

In March 2018, Jackman shared with TODAY his secret for such a long-lasting marriage: "You have got to find the right person. It’s powerful, but simple," he explained. "When you’re dating, you literally put on the best version of yourself. When you get on the dance floor, you’re like, all right, I am pulling out my best moves here, I am doing my best lines, I have got my best clothes on. How do you transition from that person to actually truly being yourself? The tracksuit pant version of yourself."

Jackman and Furness set ground rules right off the bat to keep their marriage strong, he added, which have kept them on the same page for more than two decades. "Deb was in the business before me and made some rules," he explained. "We are not going to spend more than two weeks apart, and we are not going to work at the same time if we don’t have to financially. So, one of us is always there to support the other. And we have maintained that for — well, next month is 22 years."