Hugh Jackman Shares Biopsy Results After Sharing Skin Cancer Warning

Hugh Jackman is updating fans amid his cancer scare. After first sharing earlier this week that he was undergoing skin cancer tests, the actor, who has starred as Wolverine in the X-Men franchise since 2000, shared in a health update Wednesday that his latest biopsies came back negative.

Jackman shared that he received the all-clear in a message posted to his Instagram Story, writing, "my biopsies came back negative!!!" The actor thanked his followers for the love. I feel it," Jackman also extending his gratitude "to the media for getting this very important message out." Jackman also took the opportunity to once again remind his 31/1 million Instagram followers to "please remember to wear sunscreen with a high level of SPF (no matter the season."

Jackman first revealed in a Monday Instagram Reel that he was he'd undergone the two biopsies at the suggestion of his doctor. Wearing a bandage on his nose, the actor told his followers, "I've just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor, [Dr. Lisa Airan], who's awesome. And she just saw little things, could be or could not be basal cell in her opinion. She doesn't know." At the time, Jackman told his fans that he would "find out in two or three days, and as soon as I know, I'll let you know. Just to remind you, basal cell – in the world of skin cancers – is the least dangerous of them all."

"Put some sunscreen on," Jackman continued. "It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want to tan, trust me... This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago. It's coming out now. Put some sunscreen on. You'll still have an incredible time out there. Please be safe."

Jackman has received treatment for basal cell carcinoma several times in the past, and in 2013, he revealed he had a cancerous growth removed from his nose. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer and is caused by "abnormal, uncontrolled growth of basal cells." Jackman told PEOPLE in 2014 that since his 2013 cancer scare, he has since gone "every three months for checkups," adding, "Being an Australian it's a very common thing. I never wore sunscreen growing up, so I was a prime candidate for it."