Hugh Grant Beams in First Appearance With Wife After Wedding

Hugh Grant was all smiles in his first appearance since his super-secret wedding to Anna Eberstein, the mother of three of his children.

On Sunday, the 57-year-old Grant and the 39-year-old Eberstein were spotted at the Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco. They were both dressed casually and wore sunglasses as they blended in with the crows. The couple was also spotted looking out over a balcony and enjoying the scenery, reports PEOPLE.

Grant and Eberstein, a Swedish TV producer, tried their best to keep their wedding plans out of the spotlight. On May 21, the BBC reported that several newspapers published a photograph of the wedding banns, an announcement posted at a register office for 28 days announcing your intent to get married.

On May 25, the Paddington 2 actor married Eberstein at the Chelsea Register Office in London. E! News published photos of the happy couple leaving the venue as husband and wife with their friends and family.

This is Grant’s first marriage. Ebertstein and Grant have been together for more than six years and have three children together, John Mungo, 5; a 2-year-old daughter; and a third child born this spring. He also has two children with ex-girlfriend Tinglan Hong, Felix Chang, 5, and Tabitha Xaio Xi, 6.

Grant and Eberstein never announced the birth of their third child. Instead, his former girlfriend and close friend Elizabeth Hurley let the news slip during a March appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“Well, he had another last week. He has five,” Hurley said. “He was over 50 when he spawned them all… No, he’s an enchanting dad. Really, really sweet. Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It’s improved him. He’s gone up the scale.”

In January, Grant told PEOPLE becoming a father was “the nicest thing that’s ever happened to me.”

“It’s just lovely to have all that love around,” the Love Actually star said. “Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It’s unheard of in my case and they love you and it’s all enchanting.”

Grant is a Golden Globe winner and recently starred in Paddington 2. He will next be seen in Amazon’s A Very English Scandal, a three-episode miniseries in which he plays a British politician accused of playing a role in the murder of his gay ex-lover in 1979. The series will be released on June 29.

Photo credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty