'How to Get Away With Murder' Star Marries Longtime Partner

How to Get Away with Murder alum Conrad Ricamora is officially hitched! The actor took to his Instagram to share the news with his followers that he officially wed his longtime partner, Peter Wesley Jensen, on July 28, and they are now and forever the Ricamora-Jensens. "Lots of great things happened these past few weeks, but this is the highlight of my life," Ricamora wrote.

According to Gay Times, not too much is known about the couple's relationship timeline, but the Fire Island star started documenting their love back in April, but it's clear that no matter how long the two have been together, it is definitely true love. From the looks of Conrad Ricamora's Instagram post, they are as happy as ever, even after getting wed in New York City Hall.

Ahead of tying the knot, Ricamora appeared on Good Morning America to discuss his role as Ninoy Aquino in the Broadway play Here Lies Love, which follows the life of former first lady of the Philippines, Imelda Marcos. He explains that his marriage to Jensen actually inspired the acting role, noting that it's "because I've done this show for 11 years now. Playing Ninoy Aquino, who gave up his entire life, and his family to fight for freedom, means a little bit more when you have your own little family now and have your person, and knowing what he sacrificed makes my performance that much deeper."

While Conrad Ricamora's relationship with his now-husband has mostly been kept pretty private, at least on social media, it wouldn't be surprising if the actor would soon start to show off his new hubby even more. He is the latest HTGAWM alum to get married, as Corbin Reid got married on New Year's Eve to ring in 2023. Whether he does or doesn't probably doesn't matter, though, since he finally put a ring on it. Though now I feel like this could be a great excuse to have a How to Get Away with Murder reunion three years after the finale as everyone comes together to celebrate the Ricamora-Jensens, but hopefully, that will happen soon.

In the meantime, hopefully, Ricamora, or should I say Ricamora-Jensen, will continue to document his and his husband's love story so everyone can see that true love is still out there. They do look absolutely in love, and it's sweet to see how they're doing and that even in the midst of all of these celebrity breakups, there are still relationships that are staying strong.