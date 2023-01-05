'How to Get Away with Murder' Actress Gets Married on New Year's Eve

Corbin Reid is a married woman. The actress, who starred as Meggy Travers in the hit ABC drama How to Get Away With Murder, said "I Do" in a beachside ceremony in Negril, Jamaica on New Year's Eve. Reid married her mate of six years, Jasson Crockett. PEOPLE Magazine abstained exclusive photos of the couple's big day. They were first matched on the dating app, Bumble, and shared their love story on their wedding website. "Corbin and Jasson had the modern millennial meet-cute…by connecting on Bumble," the site reads. "After reading Jasson boast about his mac and cheese on his profile, and the fact that he super-liked her, Corbin decided to give him a shot."

Reid was actually sick with the flu on their first date, which she came down with just a few days before they were scheduled to meet. Instead of flaking, she pushed through it, and they dined at an all-you-can-eat Brazilian BBQ spot at The Grove in LA. From then on, they were an item. Crockett proposed during a trip back to Reid's hometown of Minneapolis, Minn. It was magical. Per the description, she "walked out on her porch to hear a caroller singing John Legend's "So High" on the front porch…Jasson got down on one knee and proposed in the 2-degree snow."

After their ceremony, Reid's Run the World co-star Amber Stevens West shared footage on social media from the destination ceremony. The couple wed at Pattoo Castle. In addition to Stevens West, Reid's co-star Bresha Webb – and show creator Leigh Davenport – were also in attendance.

"I was so moved by the vows these two made to each other. @corbinmreid & @moneyball85 thank you for including us in this momentous occasion," Stevens West wrote on Instagram. "It was a night we'll never forget!"

Reid has close ties to the island. Her grandparents from both sides were born in Jamaica.