'How to Get Away With Murder' Fans Are Overflowing With Praise for Series Finale

The series finale of How to Get Away with Murder aired Thursday night, bringing to a close the long and complicated story of Annalise Keating (Viola Davis). While fans are never exactly thrilled to see a show they love go off the air, this one managed to bring things to a satisfying close for the audience.

Season 6 had been teasing Annalise's funeral, leading to widespread speculation that she'd die by the time the series wrapped. After a long trial where she came clean to the court about being a bad person, she was found not guilty on all counts. We did end up seeing her funeral, but it was set sometime in the future, implying that she managed to live to a ripe old age. In the end, it even revealed how her legacy has continued to live on.

Speaking with Deadline, creator Peter Nowalk spoke candidly about concluding the legal drama. "It was not the ending I always envisioned because I never envisioned one. I only go from season to season. But, [the] last hiatus after season five, I did have this idea that we could play with who killed Annalise but really the answer is no one killed Annalise." He added that the ending "felt very satisfying and intriguing and mysterious, but also definitive to me." It seems that a large number of fans agree.