'How to Get Away With Murder' Fans Are Overflowing With Praise for Series Finale
The series finale of How to Get Away with Murder aired Thursday night, bringing to a close the long and complicated story of Annalise Keating (Viola Davis). While fans are never exactly thrilled to see a show they love go off the air, this one managed to bring things to a satisfying close for the audience.
Season 6 had been teasing Annalise's funeral, leading to widespread speculation that she'd die by the time the series wrapped. After a long trial where she came clean to the court about being a bad person, she was found not guilty on all counts. We did end up seeing her funeral, but it was set sometime in the future, implying that she managed to live to a ripe old age. In the end, it even revealed how her legacy has continued to live on.
Speaking with Deadline, creator Peter Nowalk spoke candidly about concluding the legal drama. "It was not the ending I always envisioned because I never envisioned one. I only go from season to season. But, [the] last hiatus after season five, I did have this idea that we could play with who killed Annalise but really the answer is no one killed Annalise." He added that the ending "felt very satisfying and intriguing and mysterious, but also definitive to me." It seems that a large number of fans agree.
this parallel,,, I'M NOT CRYING, YOU ARE. #HTGAWM #HTGAWMfinale pic.twitter.com/dNQztIl8r1— 𝗍𝗒𝗋𝖾𝗅𝗅𝗂𝗈𝗍 ; HTGAWM spoilers (@xflorenzistan) May 15, 2020
My bitch had a long and happy life. Love you Anna Mae #HTGAWMFinale #HTGAWM pic.twitter.com/YnBASXEQAe— Briana (@MhysaNormani) May 15, 2020
She got the happy ending she deserved and that’s ultimately all I cared about.— ethan ✨ (@thebeachb0y) May 15, 2020
Goodbye to one of the greatest television characters ever. ❤️#HTGAWM #HTGAWMFinale pic.twitter.com/YL2WJahxss
#HTGAWM that was a whole season wrapped into one episode pic.twitter.com/swAeE2YDt0— Trinket Queen (@nic_gents) May 15, 2020
Full circle moment.
This was by far one of the best finales
#HTGAWM 🖤 pic.twitter.com/mXZEcu9KV2— Eduardo Diego Jr (@simplyamzn) May 15, 2020
When Christopher said, “this is How to Get Away with Murder.” #HTGAWM pic.twitter.com/K4cjFQx449— Christine Celestin-Joseph (@chrisjcelestin) May 15, 2020
All of the #htgawm writers right now watching us all fall apart #HTGAWMFinale pic.twitter.com/uKjzEQe0X5— Siobhain (@summer0001) May 15, 2020
One of the best TV shows has ended and with a banger babyy #HTGAWM— يارا (@yarahshabana) May 15, 2020
Legendary 🥺 pic.twitter.com/F2rb5z7iYd
AND THATS HOW YOU GET AWAY WITH MURDER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!#HTGAWM pic.twitter.com/uqqNk9IRNh— A²💫 (@aluminummedal) May 15, 2020
#HTGAWM #HTGAWMFinale We needed another hour this was a lot to process pic.twitter.com/Ap96ILUsCd— Melanie Hawkins (@MelHawk92) May 15, 2020
This scene right there, for show us how the relationship between Christopher and Annalise was really strong, and she is proud of him. I’m not crying you are #HTGAWMFinale #HTGAWM pic.twitter.com/odCXdjlbyl— 𝚌𝚑𝚕𝚘|𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚍 𝚖𝚊𝚍𝚍𝚎𝚗’𝚜 𝚕𝚒𝚙𝚜 (@falamaddercriss) May 15, 2020
thank you to this beautiful cast, thank you for all its years! I will really miss you #HTGAWMFinale #HTGAWM pic.twitter.com/pmilh2sCTE— Amélie Michaud (@amelchaud) May 15, 2020