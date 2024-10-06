Update on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Status Amidst NFL Game Absences

Taylor Swift may have missed Travis Kelce's last two NFL games, but insiders say it is not a bad sign for their relationship. Sources close to the couple assured TMZ that Swift and Kelce are still together, and that she simply skipped the Kansas City Chiefs' last two games due to scheduling conflicts. This is a change from last season when Swift attended nearly every game the Chiefs played.

Swift and Kelce have not commented publicly on her attendance at games this year, but the speculation and commentary has been growing on social media. According to a report by TMZ, the most likely culprit is Swift's performance schedule. The pop star is due to go back on tour starting Friday, Oct. 18 in Miami, Florida, and she is likely in intensive rehearsals for that string of concerts.

The Chiefs have played four games so far this season and won every single one, so superstitious fans don't have to worry about Swift's impact on the outcome. She was in the stands cheering for Kelce at the first two games – both in Kansas City – but was missing from the more recent games, which were played away from home. They are due to play their next game on Monday, Oct. 7 back at home, and there's no word yet on whether Swift will attend.

If the Eras Tour is the reason she's been absent, she could be missing a lot of the upcoming season. Swift has three back-to-back shows at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium to kick off this new batch of shows, followed by another three-night stint at Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Those are on Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27. All of these shows feature Gracie Abrams as the opener. Finally, she rounds off this part of the tour with three shows at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana from Friday, Nov. 1 to Sunday, Nov. 3.

Swift could conceivably attend games that take place between those concerts – especially with the help of her infamous private jet. However, her personal trainer has stressed the immense toll that these concerts take on Swift, and the prep that is required off-stage. The singer may need time to recover and refuel between concerts just as Kelce does between games.

Information on Swift's upcoming shows is available on her website, including the latest updates on tickets. After Indianapolis, she has a long string of shows in Canada throughout November and early December. Fans can also watch a video version of her Eras Tour concert on Disney+ now.