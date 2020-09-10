How Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Plan on Including Son Matteo in Their Wedding

✖

Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintev may have to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic, but they are planning on having their son Matteo apart of their special day. The reality star mentioned during the Total Bellas Podcast that she would love to have their little one "walk down the aisle." While that may be the dream, the dancing pro replied with, "Well, walking down the aisle means it's gonna take a while."

In reality, when they plan to actually say "I do" is up in the air because they've both decided to wait to have their wedding so that people can attend in a somewhat normal environment. "I want to make sure the world is in such a clear space," Bella said during the Big Demi Energy podcast according to Us Weekly. "The day I get married, I just want a massive party. I want a bash. I want everything I've dreamed of."

When it comes to including their son, he could be walking sooner rather than later according to the new mom because he's "crazy, freakishly strong" before revealing, "I don't know. How he is, he might be walking [sooner]. Brie [Bella] and I walked at 9 months."

Bella and her sister both revealed they were expecting babies around the same time. While some fans thought it was a planned situation, the twins made it clear that pregnancy isn't something that can be planned like that. Ever since both gave birth, fans have been keeping up with the sisters. Bella has been overjoyed being a mom but she's not letting that get in the way of her work.

"Two weeks postpartum and I kicked [Brie Bella's] butt playing [EA Sports UFC] lie on [ESPN]," she wrote in a post, before mentioning she's finding a nice balance of blending motherhood with work. "Lol noting like breastfeeding as you're being counted down going live! Thank you all so much for understanding my maternity leave. I have taken in every single second with our baby boy. And will continue to do so. I have never cried so many happy tears in my life. God truly has blessed me in the most amazing way ever! The love, goodness, it's just indescribable."

Bella and Chigvintsev first met when they were paired together on Dancing with the Stars. Bella was with John Cena at the time, but their connection was undeniable even then. Now fans have enjoyed watching their whirlwind romance as they share many sweet moments online.