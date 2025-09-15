‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Steps out With His New Fiancée at Emmys 2025

One of the main How I Me Your Mother stars has a lot of reasons to celebrate right now — including an Emmy nomination and a new engagement.

Jason Segal appeared at the Emmys on Sunday night with his bride-to-be, Kayla Radomski. She wore a plunging black dress, while the Shrinking star wore a dark brown suit and black dress shirt.

Segal is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on Shrinking at the Emmys this year. No winner in the category has been announced as of press time.

About Jason Segal’s Engagement

Radomski, a dancer known for her work with Taylor Swift and on the Fox show So You Think You Can Dance, broke the news via Instagram in June by sharing pictures from the proposal.

“FOREVER YES,” she wrote, also adding a ring emoji and a heart emoji. In an Instagram Story post, she noted that the proposal marked the best day of her life.

The SYTYCD alum didn’t disclose the location of the proposal, though it took place in a picturesque garden in front of a statue.