Major ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Gets Engaged

After starring in a beloved sitcom filled with characters trying to find their happily ever after, one of the stars of How I Met Your Mother is engaged!

Jason Segel, who played Marshall Eriksen on the CBS sitcom, is set to wed Kayla Radomski, a dancer known for her work with Taylor Swift and on the Fox show So You Think You Can Dance.

Radomski broke the news via Instagram on Wednesday by sharing pictures from the proposal.

“FOREVER YES,” she wrote, also adding a ring emoji and a heart emoji. In an Instagram Story post, she noted that the proposal marked the best day of her life.

The SYTYCD alum didn’t disclose the location of the proposal, though it took place in a picturesque garden in front of a statue.

The star of Forgetting Sarah Marshall and The Five-Year Engagement has not commented on the change to his relationship status. However, he does not have much of a social media presence anyway.

jason Segel and Harrison Ford in ‘Shrinking’ (Credit: Apple TV+)

Segel is currently prepping for the release of the third season of Shrinking, his Apple TV+ dramedy. In this show, which also stars Harrison Ford and Jessica Williams, the 45-year-old actor plays a widower therapist who decides to shake up the treatment strategy for his patients in unorthodox ways.

The couple has not disclosed when or where they plan to tie the knot.