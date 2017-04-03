Watch: Brie Bella Reacts to Nikki Bella’s Engagement to John Cena

John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella Sunday night during WrestleMania in Florida, and the magical moment cemented the pair as one of the WWE‘s major power couples.

One person who wasn’t in attendance, however, was Bella’s twin sister, Brie Bella, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Daniel Bryan.

“I can’t even believe what I just saw!” Brie says in the clip alongside sister-in-law Lauren Garcia, who adds, “We are so excited for Nicole!”

“We are freaking out!” Brie continued. “It’s crazy because I kinda feel like they’re already married and I’ve always felt that in my heart, but my sister’s always wanted that proposal and she just really wanted that like…what do you call it, Lauren?”

“Validation?” Garcia asks.

“The validation of marriage!” Brie says. “And to see just her dreams come true and that ring and you could see her face and how giddy she was and just her tears and the overwhelm of happiness.”

The mom-to-be also shared her thoughts on Instagram, writing, “Such an incredible moment!! I’m filled with such happiness for my sister!!! Wish I could be there with all of you!! The whole crew in one place….amazing!!!! Love you all!!”

Watch the clip above to see Brie’s full message to her sister and future brother-in-law.

