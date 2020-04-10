Hilary Duff Shares How She Handles Anger Toward Husband Matthew Koma During Coronavirus Quarantine

Hilary Duff is letting her followers in on her secret way to let off steam when it comes to being quarantined with husband Matthew Koma. The Lizzie McGuire actress, 32, joked on her Instagram Story that the perfect way to get subtle revenge on her guy while stuck in the house together is to hide his phone where he’ll be hard-pressed to find it.

“Guys, whenever you’re mad at your man, [but] these quarters are too tight to fight, just do little things like hide his phone in the couch,” Duff said in the clip as she taped herself shoving her phone in the crack of the couch. “Really deep down in there.” Don’t worry, though. Koma and Duff are on good terms, with the actress sharing a cuddle photo of the two on her Story later that day with the caption, “Even tho I hid his phone today, I still like him.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Duff penned a note to her husband on Instagram last week alongside throwback photos of their honeymoon in South Africa, writing, “Just reminding my quarantine partner about his favorite meal we ever had together. In Capetown. Honeymooning ….ahhhhh. That was nice. Sorry I’ve made you 14 sandwiches and 10 vegan tacos for the past 19 days. I love you so much. thanks for not complaining. He also takes his job as ‘dish cleaner’ very serious. I’m going to step up on the laundry …. tomorrow.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Apr 2, 2020 at 3:07pm PDT

The couple has been hunkering down in their Los Angeles home with Duff’s 8-year-old son Luca and their 1-year-old daughter Banks amid countrywide social distancing efforts. On March 17, the day after L.A. made their stay-at-home order official, Duff shared a quote on her Instagram Story reading, “Your grandparents were called to war. You’re being called to sit on your couch. We can do this.”

“You may have seen this already but A friend of my posted this and I had to share,” she captioned the quote. “I know for all the parents out there…. these days are tough to get through entertaining multiple little ones… becoming teachers, cooking, cleaning, no break, repeat …. people who can sit on their couch at home please be responsible and do so. We can get through this together if we all do what’s recommended.”