Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Defends Her Against Trolls After 'Creep' Paparazzi Incident

After recent video Hilary Duff posted to social media regarding a paparazzo taking photos of her children while playing soccer, husband Matthew Koma is coming to her defense after a photographer poked fun at the celebrity for being concerned over the incident.

The Lizzie McGuire actress shared a sweet photo of she and Koma together at a sporting event and captioned it with the words, "Miss you." Koma replied that he not only missed her the most, but would be "home in four days for gym class ba!!"

However, according to InTouch Weekly, a follower who claims to be a photographer chimed in with, "Better hide at home and don't go in public, so people don't take pictures!" Koma replied, "Sick burn, bro."

The user then added, "I am a photographer, too. This is very common, and I often take portraits of people in public. We don't chase people down. This man wasn't chasing anyone down. She literally came at him with anger and in no way cared to speak to him like a human or an adult."

Koma replied with, "It's Sunday, and you have kids. Go spend time with them."

The controversy started where Duff shared a video days before of her asking a paparazzo to stop taking photos of her kids because it was making her feel uncomfortable. The man continued to repeat himself saying it wasn't an illegal act that he was doing and was curious as to why he should stop. She asked him several times from a mother's stand point, and a human stand point, to stop, but he kept defending himself. She then said she would share the video she had been taking with her millions of followers on social media and that's when the man put his hand in front of the video and then it stopped.

She captioned the moment with, "Paparazzi shooting KIDS. Go 'practice' your photography on ADULTS! Creep! Laws need to change! This is stalking minors! Disgusting!"

Several of her fans came to her defense with one saying, "She posts to her 14 million followers pictures with her consent. A photographer chasing her and taking photos of her children is without consent. Not sure how people aren't understanding the difference."

Someone else echoed, "Posting photos yourself is way different than having someone you don't know taking photos of your children and someone else's children without consent."

Perez Hilton even added, "I don't run any paparazzi photos of celeb children on my site. Every media outlet should agree to do the same. #NoKids."

Busy Philipps agreed saying, "THIS IS INFURIATING. This isn't about his job or his 'rights'. This is about his OWN perceived POWER over others. I imagine it's the only time this pathetic person feels any power in his life. I know it's illegal for an adult no with a child to be inside a playground- how is taking pictures of children without parental consent legal?!??"

Photo credit: Michael Kovac/Getty.