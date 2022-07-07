HGTV Star Breaks off Engagement

HGTV star Sabrina Soto and chef Dean Sheremet have called it quits. Just six months after Sheremet dropped to one knee and popped the question, Soto confirmed Wednesday that she and Sheremet have called off their engagement. Sheremet, who has starred in shows including Ty Breaker, Get It Sold, and Trading Spaces, did not share a reason for their split.

Soto confirmed the news in a Wednesday Instagram post. Sharing a photo of herself wearing a brown swimsuit and a pair of sunglasses as she caught some sun outside, the HGTV star addressed the comments she has received from fans lately regarding the absence of her engagement ring. In the caption, Soto acknowledged, "Some of you have noticed that I haven't been wearing my ring." She went on to confirm fans' suspicions, writing, "I decided to end the engagement and I've never been more proud of myself." Soto concluded the post by "sending love to anyone navigating through a life transition. You got this."

At this time, Soto has not further opened up about her split from Sheremet. Although Sheremet has not directly addressed the end of their engagement, he did seemingly hint at it in a Saturday Instagram post, writing, "In challenging times it's so important to come back to your center." Sheremet said his "body has been put under extreme stress lately," crediting Rebalance Health with helping him "feel the natural rhythms of my cortisol staying in check." He ended the post by writing, "it's time to focus on what I have control of, my abilities, my work ethic and my son. It's time to get my mojo back!"

The former couple's split comes after Soto and Sheremet first announced their engagement in December 2021. At the time, Soto shared two photos from the special moment, including one showing off her stunning engagement ring, as she captioned the post with a simple, "I said absolutely." On his own account, Sheremet wrote, "Happy birthday SABRINA! I can't wait to continue building our beautiful family. Atlas and I are lucky to have you. (She said absolutely)." Both of those engagement photos have since been deleted.

Prior to their engagement, Soto and Sheremet had kept their relationship private, and it is unclear just when they began dating. Soto was previously in a relationship with Steve Grevemberg, with whom she shares six-year-old daughter Olivia. The pair split in August 2020. Sheremet, meanwhile, shares 3-year-old son Atlas with his ex-fiancée, filmmaker Vanessa Black. He was also in a relationship with Sarah Silver, whom he divorced in 2016. He was also previously married to LeAnn Rimes, though they finalized their divorce in 2009.