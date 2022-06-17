'Gilmore Girls' Star Lauren Graham Splits With 'Parenthood' Co-Star Peter Krause After 10 Years Together

Gilmore Girls Star Lauren Graham has officially confirmed her split with Parenthood co-star Peter Krause, after more than 10 years together. E! News reports that Graham's rep stated the pair "quietly ended their relationship last year." Notably, Graham and Krause first met in the '90s, but their relationship reportedly did not become romantic until they began working on NBC drama Parenthood.

Back in September 2010, the same year Parenthood debuted, Graham sat down for an interview with Redbook. She spoke about the show, as well as her relationship with Krause, explaining, "Peter was one of the first people I met when I came out to L.A. [in 1995]. We did an episode of Caroline in the City where he walked on his hands." When asked what it was like to date someone who was her on-screen sibling, Graham joked, "You can be dismissive and obnoxious to them and no one can blame you – but you can only get away with that on camera. [Laughs.] You know, one of the things that's been so fun [about this relationship] is that it's so easy. And it's a lot, to work with somebody and then spend time [at home] with them too."

Sharing the story of how they began dating, Graham recalled, "As I said, we met when I first came out here, but the timing wasn't right. Though I think we liked each other. I remember one day he asked me over to his house to play a board game – and that's exactly what we ended up doing. So I was like: This guy doesn't like me. But I was also like: Who actually plays a board game? [Laughs.] It's so interesting to me that there was clearly a connection there back then, but I don't think either of us was ready."

Regarding what was keeping them from getting together initially, Graham explained, "You know, he's obviously a very confident, appealing guy, but he's shy, and so am I. We stayed friends over the years, and I've always been a huge fan of his work."

Finally, the actress shared what she found to be the benefit of dating in her 40s, as opposed to life in the two previous decades. "I've had one, maybe two really good relationships that for whatever reason didn't work out," she said. "I've dated people who I thought were going to be a big deal in my life, and I've also spent long periods by myself. While I very much wanted to be in a relationship, I didn't want to be in the wrong one."