'Bachelorette' Star Katie Thurston and John Hersey Split

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston and John Hersey have called it quits after less than a year of dating. Thurston, 31, took to her Instagram Story Monday with a brief statement that fans took to be about her relationship, writing simply, "Statement: No, we aren't together" on a black background. Hersey then clarified her meaning with a lengthier statement on his own Story.

"As Katie stated earlier, we are no longer dating," he began. "The decision was not made lightly and it was obviously not an easy one to make." He continued, "I love being able to share special moments with you all – the funny ones. The happy ones. The outrageous, embarrassing, and heartfelt ones. But I don't know if it will ever get easier to share the sad ones." The former Bachelorette contestant added, "I appreciate every one of you that has supported us throughout this journey. We could not (and would not) be here without you."

Thurston and Hersey first met on her season of the ABC dating show, but the former leading lady sent the bartender packing during the second rose ceremony of Season 17, which aired in summer 2021. Thurston would go on to get engaged to Blake Moynes by the end of her season but also developed a friendship off-screen with Hersey after running into one another in San Diego.

In October 2021, Thurston and Moynes announced that they had called off their engagement. "It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently," the former couple said in joint statement at the time. "We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision."

The following month, Thurston announced at the end of her "12 Days of Messy" challenge that she and Hersey were a couple. On the one-year anniversary of the night Thurston sent him packing on The Bachelorette in March 2022, Hersey penned a heartfelt message about how far they had come on Instagram. "It is mind-boggling to think that it has been exactly 1 year since this evening. Contrary to what @thekatiethurston says, I'd absolutely have believed I could be right here in this moment," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thank you to all of you who have joined me in this journey this past year. I am so grateful to have been surrounded by such a supportive and positive community. With so many adventures on the horizon, I can't wait to bring you all along."