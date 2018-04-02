Reality

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Angers Twitter Anew With Apology for Pregnancy Prank

The Bachelor alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. is apologizing for an April Fool’s Day joke many deemed […]

The Bachelor alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. is apologizing for an April Fool’s Day joke many deemed insensitive and unkind.

Luyendyk Jr. found himself on the wrong end of Bachelor Nation Sunday when he tweeted out a photo of a pregnant belly, saying it was that of fiancée Lauren Burnham.

“Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven!” he tweeted alongside the picture. Soon after, he followed up with “APRIL FOOLS!”

But many thought the 36-year-old was being insensitive to women who have struggled to get and stay pregnant.

The day after his joke didn’t go over so well, the reality personality tweeted an apology.

“I do have sympathy for women struggling from infertility,” he wrote. “My April Fools prank was in no way meant to offend women who struggle with that. I apologize if you were effected personally by my post.”

Some fans, however, thought the race car driver didn’t need to apologize for the prank.

Others didn’t think the apology counted for much.

One thing is for certain, however. Luyendyk Jr. will most likely think twice before any April Fool’s Day prank in the future.

