Tori Spelling Receives Backlash for Alleged Pregnancy Photo on April Fools' Day

Tori Spelling is receiving a lot of backlash for an alleged fake pregnancy photo that she shared on April Fools' Day. In a post on Instagram, Spelling shared a photo of her holding her belly, appearing to be with child. In the post's caption, she simply wrote, "No. 6," indicating that this is her sixth child with husband Dean McDermott. However, fans and followers are slamming the actress for they believe may be a mere April Fools prank.

"I really hope you aren’t using pregnancy as an April fools joke considering there are so many women out there who wish they could have just one child," one person commented. "You have been blessed with 5, please have compassion and empathy. This is nothing to joke about!" Someone else wrote, "I really hope this is not a April Fools joke - every year women have to be reminded that pretending to be pregnant as a joke is not funny and a big trigger for those who are struggling to conceive."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling)

"I hope this isn’t an April fools joke. If it is, be better. From someone who has miscarried and been unsuccessfully trying to get pregnant for a year since my loss, this is distasteful and offensive," one confused follower wrote." They added, "But if it’s true, congratulations and I pray for a healthy successful pregnancy!"

One other fan offered their "congrats if true," but continued, "If not it's a cruel April fools joke. My husband and I have struggled for 7 years with infertility. Covid has thrown other obstacles into the mix too. My dream is to be a mother and experience pregnancy. Again congratulations if it's true."

A few of Spelling's famous followers have commented, with lifestyle host Veena Goel Crownholm asking, "Wait is this real?!?!" Actress dawn McCoy seems to believe it, and commented, "Ahhhhhhhh!!! This is the BEST news!!! I’m so happy for you!! A delicious little half dozen!!!"

This story is developing...