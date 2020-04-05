Randy Orton’s Wife Kim Stirs up Social Media With April Fool’s Pregnancy Joke

WWE wrestler Randy Orton turned 40 years old on April 1, and his wife, Kim, celebrated by playing a prank on him. She posted a video on Instagram that showed Orton opening presents under her direction. She specifically told him to open a smaller gift, which happened to be a pregnancy test.

Once Orton opened the gift, a flurry of emotions was put on display. He later explained that he was happy and then terrified. However, he ultimately realized that she actually wasn’t pregnant due to Kim laughing at him. He later posted a photo of the incident on his account and said that “payback’s a b—.” Although he did find it funny that his daughter Brooklyn had discovered how pregnancy tests work.

Following this video surfacing on social media, a multitude of fans weighed in. Some thought that this prank was hilarious while others were less entertained. They felt that this was just a mean trick to pull on someone.

Whether the fans were entertained or disappointed, they made sure to voice their opinions on social media. This led to several confused interactions as some asked why Kim would pull this prank on her husband’s birthday.

The look on his face is priceless @KimKlro 😂😂 that’s 2-0 @RandyOrton first the RKO in the Maldives and now this, payback is coming I think 😂even tho I loved his reaction ❤️ #teamkimorton #AprilFools pic.twitter.com/iJOVAqVEZH — TeamKimOrton (@TeamKimOrton) April 3, 2020

Orton mentioned that payback was a possibility after Kim gave him the pregnancy test for his birthday. Now fans are eagerly anticipating his response. They are ready to see if the professional wrestler will have some fun pulling a prank of his own.

“If you get back at her, PLEASE record it!” one fan posted on Instagram. Having a prank pulled on Kim was an exciting proposition, but they wanted to see proof.

Orton mentioned that he was terrified after opening the pregnancy test, and the fans fully believed that he was not exaggerating. Several saw the fear in his eyes and thought that it was extremely entertaining.

“Viper got pale there for a second like he’s gonna pass out [laughing out loud],” one fan wrote on Instagram. Others simply said that this joke was “amazing” and the perfect April Fools prank.



randy orton’s wife just gave him a positive pregnancy test for his birthday and i’m honestly crying!!!!! 😭😭😭😭 SO DAMN HAPPY FOR THEM!! — hannah 🚀 (@hancoolingx) April 3, 2020

The majority of wrestling fans understood that this was a joke, especially after Kim used the hashtag “April Fools” on her post. Others, however, still believe that she is actually pregnant.

Some fans posted on social media about how they were overjoyed about the addition to the family. Orton has two daughters — one with Kim — but the fans want them to bring another child into the world.

The vast majority of fans simply laughed at the April Fools prank, but there were some that showed legitimate disappointment. Orton and Kim have a considerable number of supporters, many of whom want to see the family expand.

“I thought you’re gonna have another baby,” one disappointed fan wrote on Instagram. There were many that hoped to see the couple officially announce that they are expecting, but they were left wanting.

“You are too late kim his birthday was on 1st April,” one confused fan posted on Instagram. Another countered by explaining that posting the video on April 1 would have given the prank away.

Another fan pointed out that Kim certainly knows when her husband’s birthday is considering that she was also born on April 1. They get to celebrate with each other every single year.

That video Kim Orton just posted on insta lmao. Kid #6 for Randy?🤣🤣 — Yousaf (@AlphaOrton) April 3, 2020

There were several wrestling fans that found the prank video to be hilarious. They responded by guessing about the number of times that Orton has brought children into the world.

Orton only has two kids, but there are some fans that believe he has more. Alanna Marie is from a previous marriage while Brooklyn Rose is from his current marriage to Kim.

Orton is called the Viper by wrestling fans and his peers due to his attacks being completely unpredictable. This name has stuck with him throughout his career, and it has also led to some questionable jokes from his fans.

“D— randy still shooting that venom at 40 congrats!!” one person wrote on Instagram after watching Kim’s video. They were later informed that this had simply been an April Fools joke. The couple was not actually expecting.

