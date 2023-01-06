Not Everybody at 'GMA' Reportedly Supports Amy Robach's Romance With T.J. Holmes

As ABC News continues its review of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' reported affair, the pair are reportedly losing support from those within the network. Although many fans have spoken out online about their desire to see the pair return to their GMA3 co-anchoring positions, not everyone is apparently as welcoming, with sources telling RadarOnline that Robach and Holmes have lost "friends" and "support inside the network."

The once staple faces of GMA3 began making headlines in late November after the Daily Mail published a report claiming Robach and Holmes, who are both married and currently allegedly working towards divorce, have been romantically involved for the past six months. Although their ABC News co-stars have all but remained mum on the topic even as they two were removed from the air, sources are giving new insight into what's going on behind the scenes. One source told RadarOnline of Robach that "people want her out the door as soon as possible," claiming that she has "become the most hated woman in TV news!" The outlet's sources even claimed that the affair could mark the end of Robach's career, asking, "Who wants to hire somebody who put her show and colleagues at risk just for some reckless tryst?"

"She's lost most of her friends and support inside the network," said the sources, who also revealed that members of the morning news team once close to Robach are no longer taking her calls out of fear of being associated with her. "She's brought scandal to a show that prides itself as a family program – and she also infuriated Robin Roberts who is the face of the show!"

At this time, Robach and Holmes' fate at the network remains in limbo. Although it was initially believed the pair would face no repercussions, in early December, it was confirmed that they were being removed from the air for the time being. ABC News President Kim Godwin told staffers the move was due to ABC News wanting "to do what's best for the organization" amid what she dubbed an "internal and external distraction." However, just days later, it was revealed that ABC's human resources and legal departments were leading a review into Robach and Holmes' relationship in an effort to determine if they breached their contracts. It is not known when that review is expected to conclude. According to Radar's sources, executives at the network are "seriously considering dropping" Robach.