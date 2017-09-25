Heidi Klum Announces Split From Boyfriend of Three Years

After three years of dating, Heidi Klum confirms that she and boyfriend Vito Schnabel have split.

The 44-year-old German supermodel told PEOPLE that the couple, who got together two years after her divorce from Seal, are pressing “pause.”

“I believe that it is important to take time to pause and reflect,” she said.

Newly-single Klum spent the weekend in Las Vegas, first while introducing Thirty Seconds to Mars at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, then Saturday while backstage with Jennifer Lopez at her All I Have show.

“She’s flying free,” a source said, adding that the mom of four was happy to have fun with her girlfriends in Vegas.

The breakup news may not come as a shock to Klum’s fans, as a source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the couple was “taking time apart.”

“They’re taking time apart right now,” the insider said. “Things have been difficult recently, they live on opposite coasts. And it’s the start of a school year and Heidi has to concentrate on the kids.”

Schnabel, an art curator, was seen kissing another woman in London earlier this summer but told PEOPLE it was an “innocent situation.”

“The claims that have been made are a misinterpretation of an entirely innocent situation,” Schnabel said in a statement. “There is nothing more to this than I was simply saying goodnight to a family friend and we went on our separate ways.”

