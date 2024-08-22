Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Engagement Rumors Hit Fever Pitch

Are Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid heading down the aisle? It depends on who you ask. A source tells Life & Style that the actor, who has been dating the model for about 10 months, is seriously considering marriage. Cooper is reportedly "determined" to propose. "Bradley has already determined he is going to ask Gigi to marry him" despite their 20-year age difference, the source says. "This is not even a question. They discussed family and marriage early on in their relationship. They have been committed to each other and to their plans for some time and now it is just a matter of when."

Some of shocked that the playboy may settle down. His list of lovers reportedly includes Renée Zellweger, Jennifer Lopez, and Zoe Saldana. But Hadid has his heart, per thr source, who says, "They are each other's person and are there for each other in such a way that spending the rest of their lives together seems to be the next phase for them both."

Blending families is reportedly at the top of their list of priorities. Cooper bought a home near Hadid's family's horse farm in Pennsylvania. She has a toddler son from a previous relationship. He also has children.

"To be engaged and married within the next year is something nobody should be surprised about," the insider says of their next steps. The news comes after an explosive report from The National Enquirer's sources say Hadid was planning her exit.

The article, published in the publication's Aug. 5, 2024 issue, notes the model, 29, was ready to exit stage left due to remarks made by Cooper's ex, Suki Waterhouse. Waterhouse, also an actress, told Vogue her two-year romance with the Cooper was "dark and difficult," adding the aftermath of their 2015 split was "isolating and devastating."

"Gigi knows what Jennifer has said — but reading Suki's new words really hit home for her. She doesn't want to find herself facing the same devastation," a source told the magazine. The insider continued: "She sees in many ways Bradley really doesn't have time for her between his acting and directing work. She thinks it's only a matter of time before Bradley ends things so she plans to launch a preemptive strike!" Hadid's rep denied the breakup rumors.

