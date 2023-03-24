Olivia Wilde Scores Legal Victory Over Ex-Fiancé Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde has just scored a major legal victory over her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, in their ongoing custody and child support dispute. According to TMZ, a judge has rejected the Ted Lasso star's request to have the case moved from California to New York. On Thursday, New York magistrate Adele Alexis Harris announced her decision, writing in part, "The Court finds that it is in the interest of substantial justice that the parties' child support petition be heard in California."

Wilde and Sudeikis began dating in 2011 and share two children: a son, born in 2014, and a daughter, born in 2016. The pair had been engaged since 2013 but ended their relationship in 2020. The outlet also noted other legal documents — recently obtained by the Daily Mail — in which Wilde's lawyers write, "While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot." The attorney's added, "Jason should not be permitted to litigate Olivia into debt." Notably, TMZ points out that these documents had been filed prior to the new ruling, so the Friday hearing has been canceled.

In additional legal filing statements, Wilde's lawyers wrote, "We were scheduled to start working with a family therapist in California in mid-January. I thought things were calming down and were going to move forward in a more amicable, respectful fashion." They continued, "Instead I learned on January 10, 2023 that the entire time I was negotiating the parenting time schedule in California [Jason] was plotting to proceed with the New York Child Support proceeding behind my back."

In April, Wilde was served custody papers during a presentation of her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, which sparked the current custody war. Sudeikis condemned the incident, calling it "inappropriate" and stating that he was not aware it would happen in such a public manner. "Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis," read a previous statement from the actor's representatives. "Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

Wilde later issued a statement of her own, saying that she does not believe he wasn't aware of what would happen. "Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard," she said. "He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible. The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests."