Emily Ratajkowski might be going country. The supermodel has recently sparked dating rumors with country music star Shaboozey, but things may not quite be exactly what they seem.

This past week, Ratajkowski was spotted dancing along to the "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singers performance at the Z100 Summer Bash in New York, and then letter seen hanging out with him backstage. This came after the two were seen holding hands at a Manhattan nightclub earlier in the week.

Sources close to the situation told TMZ that Ratajkowski and Shaboozey are not officially dating. However, "they are hanging out and seeing where things go."

The comments form insiders on Ratajkowski's new alleged romantic situation are similar to what we've heard before in regards to her love life. Back in 2022, it was rumored she was dating Brad Pitt and, at the time, a source said. "Brad and Emily are hanging out and enjoy each other's company."

"Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment," the source later add. "Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they're just having a good time." Ultimately, it seems the pair went their separate ways.