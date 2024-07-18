Eric Dane and Amanda Kloots Spark Romance Rumors

Actor Eric Dane and The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots were spotted having dinner together earlier this month, leading to rumors of a budding romance. According to a report by In Touch Weekly, Dane still has not finalized his divorce from actress Rebecca Gayheart, yet his one-on-one date with Kloots seemed to indicate that he was moving on. So far, neither of them have commented on the speculation.

Dane and Kloots ate together at Sushi Park in Los Angeles, California last week, though witnesses did not take any photos. They were reportedly looking casual and perhaps even trying to fly under the radar as they wore jeans and t-shirts, with Dane adding a hat and sunglasses. They were both smiling as they left the restaurant, but there's no telling what went on between them.

Dane is still undergoing a prolonged divorce from Gayheart, who made her initial divorce filing all the way back in February of 2018. She and Dane married in 2004 and share two daughters, 14-year-old Billie and 12-year-old Georgia. Gayheart requested joint physical and legal custody of both girls, and requested monthly spousal support from Dane. Dane agreed, but the divorce moved forward slowly which complicated the legal process.

"After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family," Dane said in a statement at the time. "We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us."

Sure enough, Dane, Gayheart and their daughters have continued to live like a family, even being photographed out together numerous times. They have also remained slow on the divorce process itself, even leading to some rumors of reconciliation at times. Those have never amounted to anything, and these new dating rumors for Dane may be the nail in the coffin.

Dane is still best known to many fans for his role on Grey's Anatomy from 2006 to 2021 as Dr. Mark Sloan. More recently, he played Cal Jacobs on HBO's Euphoria, along with a rise in movie appearances including this year's Bad Boys: Ride or Die. He has six upcoming projects listed on his IMDb page, including a return for the next season of Euphoria.

Kloots, meanwhile, is known mostly as a talk show host, and is currently on the panel of The Talk. She was previously married to actor David Larsen, then to actor Nick Cordero. Cordero passed away in 2020 due to a severe COVID-19 infection, and both he and Kloots were praised for documenting their experience online to help spread awareness about the pandemic.