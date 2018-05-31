‘Harry Potter’ Star Matthew Lewis Confirms Marriage to Angela Jones With Stunning Wedding Photo

Matthew Lewis, the actor who spent his adolescence portraying Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film franchise, posted a photo from his wedding on Monday.

Lewis proposed to his girlfriend, Angela Jones, back in November of 2016. He hasn’t revealed when the two tied the knot, but he did post a stunning photo of them all dressed up on Monday. Lewis put the picture on both Instagram and Twitter. On Instagram, he simply wrote “GBUS,” which is a reference to Jones’ American nationality, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

“Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA,” he joked on Twitter, “but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming.”

Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming. pic.twitter.com/VEZfTkizBa — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) May 28, 2018



While there’s no word on when the ceremony took place, it seems pretty clear that it was held in Italy. Lewis tagged Italian photography team Nancy and Piermarco in the picture. The couple re-posted it, thanking Lewis for the opportunity to share in their special day.

“So happy to being your wedding photographers in Portofino guys!” they wrote. “Thank you! You are amazing! Thank to @sposiamovi & @mattdavelewis @sunshinestateofme.”

Inferring from Lewis’s tongue-in-cheek joke about the Arctic Monkeys, the wedding could easily have taken place at some point over the weekend. The band played in Rome on Saturday and Sunday. Though if Lewis is really hoping to catch them sometime soon, he may be out of luck. The band has another show scheduled in Milan, Italy next Monday, but it is already completely sold out.

Lewis and Jones have had an unlikely roller coaster ride of a romance. According to a report by TMZ, Lewis proposed to Jones only four months after her divorce from a previous marriage was finalized.

The couple first met in Orlando, Florida, at an event at Unversal Studios’ Wizarding World theme park. At the time, Jones worked in the park, while Lewis is, of course, a frequent guest, reprising his role as the bumbling hero Neville Longbottom.

The beloved Harry Potter franchise has continued to expand in recent years, despite author J.K. Rowling’s early assertion that she would leave it alone after the seventh book was published. This November, another movie in the Wizarding World universe will be released.



Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will follow up 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Warner Bros. Studios first announced the movies as a trilogy, though it is now expected to comprise at least five films.