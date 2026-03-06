‘Harry Potter’ Star Confirms Romance With Billionaire Entrepreneur

Emma Watson is confirming that she’s dating billionaire entrepreneur Gonzalo Hevia. Daily Mail posted photos of the two kissing while on vacation in Mexico.

The Harry Potter star was previously linked to Kieran Brown. She and Hevia were photographed at the Mexico City airport while surrounded by security guards.

The PDA-filled couple have since been spotted multiple times throughout Mexico’s capital, as well as on a private beach in Punta Mita. Hevia’s family owned a multi-billion-dollar mining company and his grandfather Alberto Hevia Baillères, who died in 2022, was one of the richest men ever to live in the country. The latter was estimated to be worth $8.6 billion.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Widely regarded as one of Mexico’s most eligible bachelors, Hevia now appears to be deeply smitten and reportedly taking his relationship with Emma seriously – having already introduced her to his parents. Without a doubt, Hevia and Emma are shaping up to be one of 2026’s most unexpected power couples.”

​His family is the third-wealthiest family in the country. In total, they are said to be worth $19 billion. Hevia’s grandfather founded Mexico’s huge conglomerate Grupo BAL, which owns the country’s second-largest mining firm and high-end department store El Palacio di Hierro.

Hevia was previously romantically linked with Spanish singer Belinda Peregrín. The source added: “Baillères has kept his romantic life largely private, with only a few public relationships. Between 2023 and 2024, he was involved in a high-profile romance with Spanish-born, Mexican-naturalised actress and singer Belinda. The relationship ended in 2024, and according to sources, the breakup was difficult for the pop star.”

Watson is an English actress and activist known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series. She’s also appeared in Beauty and the Beast, Little Women, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.