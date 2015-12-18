Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Make Rare Appearance Together

✖

Harrison Ford is currently filming Indiana Jones 5 alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonia Banderas, and Mads Mikkelson, and the actor was seen enjoying some downtime in Dubrovnik on Sunday with his wife of 10 years, Ally McBeal star Calista Flockhart. The notoriously private couple was seen taking in the sights of the beautiful city reports The Daily Mail, who documented the casual duo's vacation wear as they explored Croatia.

Ford and Flockhart have been together since 2002 and married since 2010, and despite the 22 year age gap have been making it work ever since. Ford joked to Parade Magazine in 2020 that the key to a happy marriage was "don't talk. Nod your head." The couple share 20-year-old son Liam, and the Indiana Jones star is also dad to Ben, 53, and Willard, 51, with his first wife, Mary Marquardt, and Malcolm, 33, and Georgia, 30, who he shares with ex-wife Melissa Mathison.

Ford sustained an injury to his shoulder during rehearsal for a fight scene while filming Indiana Jones 5 in June reported Deadline. The injury was not severe enough to shut down production on the movie, but director James Mangold had to shoot around it. Deadline revealed that the movie's filming schedule had to be reconfigured over the weeks following the incident, to meet the film's July 29, 2022 release date, while also allowing Ford time to heal.

ComicBook.com reports that Walt Disney Pictures issued a statement in the wake of news about Ford's injury. "In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder," the statement read. "Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks."

Details about Indiana Jones 5 are still very sparse, but /Film got a hold of a photo from filming that may offer a major clue to when the film is set. In the photo, Ford can be seen with motion capture dots around his face and neck, fueling the rumor that Ford will be de-aged for the film. This came on the heels of the scoop that a stunt double was filmed riding a motorcycle wearing a mask of Harrison Ford's face that was noticeably younger looking than he currently is. It's unclear at this point whether Ford will be de-aged for the entire film or for a flashback, but fans should probably prepare themselves for a potential trip to the uncanny valley.