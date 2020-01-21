Halsey and Evan Peters Make Their Relationship Instagram Official With Spooky Costumes

Halsey and Evan Peters made their red carpet debut as a couple on Oct. 26 when they attended FX’s American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration, but the day before, the pair took things one step further and made their relationship Instagram official after Halsey’s Halloween party on Oct. 25.

For the bash, Halsey dressed as Marilyn Monroe in a white latex bodysuit, white tights, a red wig and dramatic makeup, while Peters wore an Insane Clown Posse costume. Halsey shared two photos of the night on Instagram, the first a closeup shot of herself and the second a snap of the singer and Peters with their arms around each other.

“Resident goths,” Halsey wrote.

On Saturday, the duo hit the red carpet dressed as Sonny and Cher, with Halsey wearing a white silk one-shoulder gown covered in multi-colored polka dots, a long black wig and ’60s-inspired eye makeup. Peters wore a matching silk shirt along with a white suit, white boots and a Sonny-appropriate wig and mustache.

Halsey and Peters had been rumored to be dating for several weeks after they were spotted holding hands at Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Los Angeles in late September. They eventually confirmed their relationship around one week after they were seen with their arms around each other at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Oct. 20.

“Halsey and Evan were at Sweet Butter Cafe in Sherman Oaks,” a source told Us Weekly of the outing. “They definitely looked like a couple. They were eating together and Halsey was laughing throughout their lunch. When they walked out of the restaurant they were hugging each other.”

The 25-year-old singer was recently linked to British musician Yungblud, with the pair reportedly breaking up in early September after they were first reported to be dating in November 2018. Halsey also previously dated rapper G-Eazy on-and-off for around nine months until July 2018. Peters and Emma Roberts ended their engagement in March after seven years together on-and-off.

“Halsey has always been a huge fan of Evan’s,” a source told E! News of Halsey and Peter’s relationship. “A friend connected them and they had also been chatting over social media before deciding to hang out. It’s still very new, but they are both interested in dating each other and hanging out.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Lisa O’Connor