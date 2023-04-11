Halle Berry Shuts Down Troll of Nude Balcony Photo

Halle Berry isn't letting haters get her down. The Oscar-winning actress, 56, recently earned praise for posting a sultry photo of her enjoying a glass of wine on her balcony in the nude, which she cheekily captioned, "I do what i wanna do." But not all of Berry's followers thought the moment was in good taste, leading to a number of trolling replies in her comments.

"Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids," one critic wrote in a since-deleted tweet response. "Aging with dignity is no longer a thing." Berry was quick to clap back with a quote tweet of her own, writing simply, "Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?"

The Monster's Ball star has since deleted the tweet, but not before receiving applause for her hilarious response. "You won the internet today with this clap back," Audra McDonald responded, adding applause emojis to her message. Berry's original Instagram post also had some major names backing it, with Kelly Rowland commenting, "Yes!!!!!" and actress Meagan Good writing, "Big Leo energy. ThatPart." Saweetie even chimed in, calling her "the blueprint"

Berry has been open about embracing aging with wide-open arms, saying in a January 2022 interview with AARP that she believes beauty truly shines from within, whatever age a person might be. "The most beautiful people have something radiating inside," she said.

"We're all going to get older," Berry continued in the interview. "Our skin is going to shrivel up and we're going to look different. I see things changing with my face and body, but I've never put all my eggs in that basket. I've always known that beauty is deeper than the physical body you're walking around in."

She continued, "I refuse to become someone who just tries to hold on to a youthful face and not embrace what's most important about being beautiful-how you live your life, how you give back to others, how you connect to people, how you strengthen your mind, body, and soul and nourish yourself, how you give in a meaningful way of yourself."