Halle Berry’s ‘Marriage’ Announcement Isn’t Everything It Seems

Update Jan. 2, 2:32 p.m. ET: After a wave of congratulations, puzzled comments and different takes on Halle Berry’s post, the actress confirmed she was only joking with her photo. On Instagram Sunday afternoon, Berry wrote, “We were just having some New Year’s Day fun! People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did. [laughing emoji] thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts! Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated.”

Original Story: Halle Berry is a married woman! The Bruised actress announced on Instagram that she had married her boyfriend, Grammy-winning musician Van Hunt, in a private ceremony. Berry has been documenting her tropical holiday on social media all week, and she dropped a photo of herself and Hunt kissing in a chapel with the caption “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!”

Berry and Hunt have been dating since 2020, and she revealed in November that her son Maceo conducted a “commitment ceremony” for them, which could be what Berry is referencing by calling their marriage official. “This was a ceremony by an 8-year-old in the back seat of the car who said, ‘Mom, you should get married to him.’ I said, ‘Really, I should marry to him?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I pronounce you man and wife.’ So we’re like, ‘Oh, okay. We’re married!’ But we’re not married,” Berry explained on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “So that’s our commitment ceremony. It’s silly. It’s sweet.”

“What I love about it is, when you blend families, it’s really hard,” Berry continued. “So the good news is, my kids are comfortable and that’s all that matters. If they ain’t happy, we ain’t happy. That’s all you need. You just need them to be happy.” Berry shares Maceo with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez and 13-year-old Nahla Ariela with her ex Gabriel Aubry.

Berry also opened up about her relationship with Hunt n the December 2021 cover story of Women’s Health, explaining that he has helped her become a better mother. “I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist. I’m a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn’t serve me and didn’t make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman,” Berry explained. “I’m reminded that we always have to take care of ourselves first, because I can’t be a good mother for my children if I’m not fundamentally happy and feeling good about myself.”