Halle Berry Reacts After Fan Makes Fun of Her 2021 Oscars Hair

Halle Berry has no problem poking fun at herself. Hitting the red carpet at the 93rd Academy Awards Sunday night, the actress debuted a major hair transformation when she was spotted a new bob and short bangs. The hairstyle quickly became the topic of much chatter on social media, and the actress responded to the discourse on Tuesday.

The humorous interaction came after the Oscar winner spotted a video shared by a fan commenting on her look. In the short clip, which the Twitter user captioned, "halle berry tonight," a person in a channels Nicki Minaj from the B.o.B. song "Out of My Mind" while showing off a bob wig. The clip caught plenty of attention, with Berry eventually responding with the weary and laughing emojis. The original Twitter user wrote back with their shock, tweeting, "OH MY GOD?!?!"

While the 93 Academy Awards red carpet saw plenty of talked about styles, it was perhaps Berry who stole the show thanks to her hair. Strutting down the carpet in a Dolce & Gabbana gown, which she paired with Ridano jewels, it was not Berry's gorgeous attire that caught attention and sparked chatter on social media, but rather her choice of hairstyle, which seemed to divide viewers tuning in from home. According to Page Six, the new 'do was courtesy of hairstylist Sara Seward, who shared a photo of Berry's cut hair on the floor just hours before the 2021 Oscars. Berry also shared the photo to her own social media accounts.

Reacting to the style, on Twitter user asked, "why is Halle Berry rocking Josh Harnett's hair from the 2000's?" Another person commented, "the hairstylist who did Halle Berry hair......show yourself, I just wanna talk," with a third person adding, "Halle Berry's hair stylist: what are we thinking for tonight? Halle Berry: have you ever seen Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka?"

For the Sunday night event, Hollywood's biggest night, Berry strutted the red carpet alongside her musician boyfriend Van Hunt. The couple became Instagram official last year. During the ceremony itself, Berry took the stage to present the Oscar for production design, which went to Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale for their work in Mank.