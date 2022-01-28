Halle Berry Reveals Embarrassing Secret About Wedding Prank Photo With Van Hunt

Halle Berry had fans excited thanks to a New Year’s Eve post. The Bruised star had millions believing she was married to her beau, Van Hunt, thanks to one Instagram post. The actress, 55, and the singer, 51, shared a snapshot of them on a romantic getaway standing in a wedding chapel holding hands and kissing. Berry captioned the photo: “Well, it’s official!” In a second photo of the pair she captioned over the picture, “It’s 2022!” She received congrats from famous faces like Dwayne Johnson. But it was all a prank.

On Jan. 26, Berry told the story behind the prank gone wrong while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Per Berry, the drinks were flowing and she was feeling it. “We had copious amounts of drinks at the bar. We were trying to make it to our room when we passed this little chapel,” she began. “We thought let’s go in here, let’s see what’s inside here. No one got it. After 20 minutes went by we were like we are such a**holes. Everybody believes it….so many people don’t swipe.”

She says she learned the hard way that people don’t read the fine print before jumping to conclusions. “I didn’t know people don’t swipe. Now, I’m never doing swipes again because I know no one looks at the s–.”

Berry previously gushed over Hunt. “My love, love, love — my sweetheart. I’ve never had a man that has lifted me up and let me be all that I am,” she said per The Jasmine Brand. “I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist. I’m a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn’t serve me and didn’t make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman.”

The Oscar winner was previously married three times: baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997, singer Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo with Martinez, and daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry. Berry went public with her relationship with Hunt in August 2020 in an Instagram post.