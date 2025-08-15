Halle Berry Reacts to Ex-Husband David Justice’s Comments About Not Being ‘Motherly’

Halle Berry had the perfect response to ex-husband David Justice’s recent comments that she didn’t “cook,” “clean,” or seem “motherly” during their marriage.

As the Oscar-winning actress celebrated her 59th birthday on Thursday, she took to Instagram with a cheeky comment as she shared photos of her tropical vacation with boyfriend Van Hunt, drinking wine, eating cake, and opening a birthday card from her kids.

“Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering,” Berry wrote in a caption.

Halle Berry attends the 2025 Chopard Universe Dinner at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Ariport Mandelieu on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Berry’s followers were quick to applaud her response, with one person commenting, “he should just sat quiet and ate his food.” Another person added, “Nobody puts Berry in a corner,” as a third chimed in, “My girl is happy and glowing, and ain’t worried bout nun!”

Justice has faced backlash for his Aug. 7 appearance on the All the Smoke podcast, during which he discussed his four-year marriage to Berry from 1993 to 1997.

“My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast,” the former MLB player said. “So, I’m looking at my mom — and I’m a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [and be] traditional, you know?”

He continued, “Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’ At that time, as a young guy — she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues.”

David Justice and Halle Berry attend the “Losing Isaiah” Hollywood Premiere on March 15, 1995 at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Justice, who has been married to wife Rebecca Villalobos since 2001, continued that he and Berry “probably could have made it” if he had known about therapy during their marriage, as they never had “any major issues,” but noted that he was “young and had only been in one real relationship before her.”

Following her divorce from Justice, Berry tied the knot with Eric Benét in 2001, only to split two years later. In 2013, she married French actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares son Maceo-Robert, 11, but the couple split two years into their marriage. Berry is also mom to daughter Nahla, 17, from her relationship with ex Gabriel Aubry.

Berry has been with singer-songwriter Hunt, 55, since 2020. In June, Hunt revealed on Today with Jenna & Friends that he had proposed to the Monster’s Ball actress, but that she had yet to give him an answer.

“Well, I’ve been married three times. Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don’t,” Berry said of her non-answer.