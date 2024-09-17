Justin Bieber Looking to Make Peace With Selena Gomez, Report Claims

Just a day after reports surfaced that Selena Gomez may be engaged to her beau, Benny Blaco, her longtime ex is reportedly seeking to make peace with the Emmy-nominated actress. A source tells Life & Style Magazine, "Justin has totally mellowed out, he's got nothing but peace and love for everybody and he has a checklist of people he wants to make peace with."

Gomez and Bieber spent nearly a decade together in a relationship that involved several breakups. During one of their splits, he dated his now-wife, model Hailey Bieber. They wed just months after he and Gomez's final split in 2018. The couple recently welcomed their first child, a son they named Jack.

Gomez and Bieber's split wasn't necessarily amicable, but the source adds the "Baby" singer want to put the past behind him once and for all. "Right now, the priority is taking care of baby Jack, but he's also had time to contemplate his past and has decided he really wants a clean slate," the source added. "He regrets a lot of the things he did and said in the past, looking back he says it was out of immaturity and he wants to make it right."

The reports comes as Gomez's jewelry she donned at the 2024 Emmy's sparked engagement rumors. The Only Murders in the Building star was seen flashing a diamond band on her left ring finger at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater Sept. 15. E! News reports the ring was from Tiffany & Co. She and Blanco have been dating since 2023.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the former child star explained her views on marriage. "We always make sure we're protecting what we have, but there's no rules," she said. "I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself."