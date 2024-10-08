Weird Clip of Diddy and Justin Bieber Resurfaces

Sean "Diddy" Combs has a lot to answer to. The Bad Boy Records founder is already sitting in a Manhattan jail awaiting trial for sex trafficking and racketeering. Simultaneously, decades of accusations regarding his alleged abusive behavior is coming to light. One involves his relationship with former protegee, Justin Bieber. And now, a clip has resurfaced that has internet sleuths shaking their heads.

A 2011 interview clip from a joint interview with DIddy and Bieber on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saw Combs, now 54, sitting next to a teenage Justin Bieber. Kimmel first asks how their friendship came to be. "We've become friends in a strange way, you know," Diddy admits. Bieber interjects and says they're like Rob and Big – referencing an MTV reality TV show about a young skateboarder and his bodyguard. "I mean, to a lot of us he's like a little brother," Diddy adds, noting, "He's not afraid to call and ask for advice."

The Making the Band helm explains the two are like family, with DIddy, then-42-year-old, saying of Bieber: "He's somebody that, you know, we definitely have our arms around and we want to protect him because he's genuinely a nice person besides his talent. You know, he's one of the greatest kids that you could ever know."

Kimmel suggests Diddy treat Bieber to a Bentley, as he did for his own son. But Bieber replies that Diddy already bought him a Lamborghini but it "hasn't arrived yet." Diddy then says: "[Justin] had the Lamborghini for a day or two and he had access to the house. That's when it gets weird.

When Kimmel asks what types of things they do when they hang out, Diddy quirps: "And he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television. Everything ain't for everybody."

The clip resurfaced mere hours after attorney Tony Buzbee – who is representing more than 100 alleged victims who claim they are victims of sexual assault at the hands of Diddy – claims that half of the alleged victims he is representing are male. The Texas attorney claims 25 of the accusers were minors at the time of the alleged abuse. The youngest accuser claims he was just 9 at the time of the crimes.