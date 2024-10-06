Blake Lively's Husband Ryan Reynolds Wants to Buy out Justin Baldoni's Stake in 'It Ends With Us' Sequels, Report Claims

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are reportedly taking drastic measures to secure Lively's future in the It Ends With Us franchise. According to a recent report in the Sept. 23 issue of The National Enquirer, Reynolds is allegedly willing to invest millions to ensure his wife's continued involvement in potential sequels.

An unnamed source revealed to the tabloid, "Ryan is willing to offer millions to Blake's director and co-star, Justin Baldoni, in an attempt to buy out his stake in the franchise so Blake can continue her role without having to work with Baldoni, with whom she clashed." This bold move comes in the wake of rumors suggesting tension between Lively and Baldoni during the production of the first film.

The controversy surrounding It Ends With Us has been multifaceted. Despite its impressive box office performance, grossing around $335 million since its release, the film faced significant backlash from fans and critics alike. The primary criticism stemmed from the movie's marketing approach, which many felt downplayed the serious themes of domestic violence central to the story.

Lively, who plays the lead character Lily Bloom, found herself at the center of this issue. The 37-year-old actress faced criticism for giving lighthearted interviews about the film and promoting her personal brands during the movie's campaign. This led to a notable silence on her social media platforms, with Lively refraining from posting for over a month following the film's Aug. 9 release.

The alleged rift between Lively and Baldoni added another layer of complexity to the situation. Rumors circulated that the two had clashed on set, and Baldoni's noticeably separate promotional activities fueled speculation about behind-the-scenes tension.

Despite these challenges, Reynolds, 47, appears determined to support his wife's career. The source emphasized, "This is the biggest film Blake has ever made. Ryan wants to make sure she isn't replaced in the sequel!"

Interestingly, Baldoni had previously expressed interest in returning for a sequel but later suggested that Lively take on the role of director instead. This shift in stance has led to questions about the true nature of their working relationship and the potential for future collaborations.

Lively recently broke her social media silence, posting a promotional image for her hair care brand, Blake Brown Beauty. The post, which showed the actress in a brown coat without a shirt underneath, was accompanied by the caption: "Our @blakebrownbeauty All-In-wONEder potion does it all… except provide you a shirt… or a hairbrush… I don't know what those are." This post garnered support from Reynolds in the form of a 'like,' further emphasizing the couple's united front in the face of ongoing controversy.

The couple, who have been married since 2012 and share four children, have both experienced significant career milestones recently. While Lively navigated the choppy waters of It Ends With Us, Reynolds celebrated the massive success of Deadpool and Wolverine, which has grossed over $1 billion.

As the dust settles on the initial controversy, Lively has tried to address her film's weighty themes. In a statement on Instagram Stories, she highlighted statistics on domestic violence and stressed the importance of the movie's message, stating: "1 in 4 women aged 18 and older in the U.S. alone have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Intimate partner violence affects all genders, including more than 12 million people every year in the United States. Everyone deserves relationships free from domestic violence."

The situation surrounding It Ends With Us and its potential sequels remains fluid. If the reports of Reynolds' willingness to buy out Baldoni's stake are true, it could significantly alter the trajectory of the franchise. However, without official confirmation from the parties involved, these claims remain speculative.