Hailey Baldwin Steps out With Justin Bieber Wearing Wedding-Style Ring

Hailey Baldwin wore a conspicuous new ring Monday while out with Justin Bieber, causing some to wonder if they have already gotten married in secret.

Baldwin and Bieber shocked the world when they got engaged a few short weeks after getting back together last month. Bieber made his proposal at a resort in the Bahamas, and placed a custom-made engagement ring on her finger. According to a report by PEOPLE, that was not the ring spotted on her finger on Monday.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Baldwin was wearing a diamond eternity band on her left ring finger this week. She also had a second, thicker gold ring on. The engagement ring itself was nowhere to be seen, giving some fans the sneaking suspicion that the wedding had gone down in secret.

Both Bieber and Baldwin are devout Christian worshippers, with Baldwin’s father, Stephen, working for years as a minister in various Born-Again Christian organizations. Bieber, too, has put an increasing emphasis on tradition in recent years, even asking Stephen’s permission before proposing to Hailey.

This preference for privacy and convention could have led the young couple to a secret marriage. Many celebrities have gone that route recently, opting to skip all of the fanfare and hold their special days in private.

On Monday, Hailey Baldwin was reportedly wearing another diamond eternity band on her right ring finger. Typically, the engagement ring and the wedding ring are worn together on the left hand, where she had been wearing her engagement ring for the last several weeks.

The custom piece was reportedly designed by Jack Solow, an esteemed private jeweler in New York City’s Solow & Co. He spoke to PEOPLE about working with Bieber on the ring.

“In the end, Justin wanted something that would gracefully accentuate Hailey’s beautifully shaped hands. We settled on an oval stone that was just exceptional in its length and grace. Look at her hands — she’s exquisite,” he said.

Solow revealed that the ring had taken him “a few weeks,” implying that Bieber had put even more time and thought into his engagement than fans had realized.

“Justin gave this a lot of thought. When I saw him, I think he was very happy about what we did together. He was in a very good head space for the decision he was making,” Solow said.