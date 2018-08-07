Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber End up in Tears During Bike Ride

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted in the midst of an emotional moment on Tuesday morning, and fans are scratching their heads.

The recently engaged couple went out for a bike ride in New York City on Tuesday, according to a report by TMZ. The outlet published photos of the outing, as Bieber and Baldwin stopped numerous times for tearful embraces.

There is no telling why they were so worked up, nor whether these were tears of joy or mourning. They were spotted on a stone bench in the park, covering their eyes as they sat with their heads pressed together. Baldwin put her arm around Bieber and held him tight, appearing to comfort him while crying a bit himself.

Later on, Bieber seemed to have it together as Baldwin lost her grip. She sat crying at a cafe table while Bieber cradled her head.

By all accounts, the emotional morning did not change the couple’s wedding plans. In fact, some fans are still clinging to the theory that the two have already gotten married in a secret ceremony, without announcing it to the public. The theory began when Baldwin wore a new ring on a date with Bieber last week.

Fans noticed a diamond eternity band on Baldwin’s left ring finger, while her engagement ring was nowhere in sight. The band was accompanied by a thicker gold ring, and fans thought it was a sign that the two had tied the knot in secret.

Fans point to their shared passion for the Christian faith as further evidence. Baldwin’s father, Stephen, works as a minister in various Born-Again Christian organizations, and Bieber reportedly asked for his permission before proposing to Hailey. Bieber himself has put an increasing emphasis on religion in recent years, and the couple attends church together on a regular basis.

The couple also has a well-documented preference for privacy and convention could have led the young couple to a secret marriage. Many celebrities have gone that route recently, opting to skip all of the fanfare and hold their special days in private.

Baldwin’s original engagement ring was made by Jack Solow, an esteemed private jeweler in New York City’s Solow & Co. He spoke to PEOPLE about working with Bieber on the ring.

“In the end, Justin wanted something that would gracefully accentuate Hailey’s beautifully shaped hands. We settled on an oval stone that was just exceptional in its length and grace. Look at her hands — she’s exquisite,” he said.