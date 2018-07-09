Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Shown Meeting for First Time in Throwback MTV Video

As fans celebrate Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement, a clip has resurfaced showing the moment they first met immortalized on video.

The video shows a young, seemingly hyper-active Bieber with the sweeping hairdo that made him a teen heartthrob. He greets a swarm of fans on his way to make an appearance on the Today Show, and in the crowd is Stephen Baldwin with his daughter, Hailey.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hey Justin, my name is Steve Baldwin,” he says, shaking Bieber’s hand. “This is my daughter Hailey. We’ve been enjoying your music.”

In the video, a much younger Hailey Baldwin looks mortified by her father’s introduction. She doesn’t crack a smile as she shakes Bieber’s hand as well, though his gaze appears to linger on her for a moment.

“It’s nice to meet you,” she says.

After that, the video cuts to Bieber preparing for his Today Show appearance later on. He refers to Stephen Baldwin as a “really cool dude,” showing off a skate video that Baldwin produced.

Years later, the pair dated for just under a year, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. After beginning a relationship in 2015, they soon broke up at the beginning of 2016. However, in that time, a fan directed Bieber’s attention back to the clip of the moment he met Baldwin.

“Haha. Amazing,” Bieber wrote in response to the video.

This weekend, all of that history culminated in a romantic proposal in the Bahamas. Sources told ET that Bieber asked Baldwin to marry him in a restaurant in their resort.

“Justin decided to propose to Hailey in front of a group of people in the Bahamas, but had been planning to ask her for a couple weeks now,” they said. “The ring is gorgeous and Hailey is over the moon with joy. The two can’t stop telling their friends and family how excited they are for their journey together. The two have always had a great bond, and it is stronger now than ever.”

Bieber and Baldwin’s sudden engagement has been compared to that of Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande. The couple got engaged last month after dating for only a few short weeks. Both were coming out of previous long-term relationships as well, which has been equated with Bieber’s recent attempt to get back together with Selena Gomez.

However, die-hard fans hold up this old clip as evidence that he and Baldwin have far more history — enough to explain their sudden engagement.