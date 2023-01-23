Bills WR Stefon Diggs Yells at Josh Allen, Leaves Team Locker Room Early After Loss to Bengals

The Buffalo Bills suffered a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in playoffs, and one player did not take it well. In the fourth quarter, wide receiver Stefon Diggs was seen yelling at quarterback Josh Allen as he was mad that the ball wasn't thrown his way on a fourth-down play. As Diggs was yelling, Allen kept his head down and did not engage.

According to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, Diggs "darted out of the locker room with all his stuff" shortly after the game and before the Bills coaches returned from the field. Running back Duke Johnson convinced him to return to the locker room, but Diggs left a few minutes later. Diggs did not speak to reporters, but Bills head coach Sean McDermott shared his thoughts on Diggs.

Stefon Diggs exchanging some words with Josh Allen on the sideline pic.twitter.com/J2heSTBMrc — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2023

"What makes him good is what you saw," McDermott said. "He's very competitive like we all are. We work extremely hard at these jobs to be the best that we can possibly be. And it hurts. I wouldn't want a guy that doesn't hurt. He put it all on the line out there, we put it all on the line. And tonight it wasn't good enough. That's the part that stings."

Allen also weighed in on the situation. "He's a fiery competitor," Allen said of Diggs. "He wants the ball. Whatever it was that we couldn't get him the ball tonight, we're gonna have to learn from." Diggs finished the day with four receptions for 35 yards on 10 targets. One reason for his lack of production is Allen as he finished with 265 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception with a 68.1 passer rating. The Bills have reached the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and have yet to reach the Super Bowl. The last time the Bills played in the championship game was when they lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Atlanta in 1993.

"They were able to run the ball consistently," linebacker Von Miller said during the Bills' end-of-season press conference on Monday, per the team's official website. "We weren't able to run the ball or convert consistently. We got down by 14 points early in the game, 14 points with snow on the ground and you're trying to make a drastic comeback against a good team, it's tough. That's the reality of it."