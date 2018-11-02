Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals First Wedding Photos From Marrying Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk tied the knot on Sept. 29 of this year, and the Goop founder has now released the first photos of her fairytale wedding.

Shared on Goop’s webiste, the snaps detail the couple’s wedding weekend in Amagansett, which began with a rehearsal dinner held outdoors before the ceremony took place the next day in front of 70 close friends and family members.

On Instagram, Paltrow gave fans a peek at her lace Valentino Couture gown, posting a joyful shot taken just after she and Falchuk had been officially married. The lifestyle guru completed her romantic look with a cathedral-length veil and a beaming smile, calling her wedding “the best day of our lives” on Instagram.

After a “rustic and cozy” rehearsal dinner, guests were treated to perfect weather the next day for the ceremony, which took place in the backyard of Paltrow’s home under a translucent tent.

As Paltrow married ex-husband Chris Martin quickly with no family there to witness the event, the actress wanted the full fairytale this time around.

“So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old,” she told Vogue.

For the reception, guests enjoyed a seated dinner by chef Mario Carbone before Paltrow changed into a Stella McCartney jumpsuit for her second ensemble of the evening ahead of a night full of dancing. Goop’s website explained that Paltrow and Falchuk had their first date at one of Carbone’s restaurants, so “having him cook for their wedding was a very special, full-circle moment.”

Rustic and romantic table displays featured white china plates, crystal stemware and plenty of flowers, with the blooms donated to local hospitals and medical centers after the wedding.

For their honeymoon, Paltrow and Falchuk took a quick trip to Umbria and Paris before Paltrow headed to London for the opening of Goop’s first international store.

The couple met in 2014 on the set of Glee and soon began dating. They confirmed their engagement in January 2018 after it was reported in November 2017, sharing the news in an issue of Goop magazine.

In the issue, Paltrow shared that her relationship with Falchuk is unlike any other she has previously been in.

“. . . [A]t midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be. I have decided to give it a go again,” she wrote. “Not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”

“We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives, when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship,” the couple said in a statement at the time.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin