Gwen Stefani Shares Blake Shelton Dating Dealbreaker

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may be madly in love, but that doesn’t mean they agree on everything!

Stefani stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night, and while she was there, she revealed that there was one thing Shelton did that was almost a dating dealbreaker for her.

The Voice coach explained that she had taken her man to Disneyland in California for the first time, but he wasn’t such a fan of the rides.

“He won’t do the roller coasters,” Stefani told host Jimmy Fallon. “That was almost a deal breaker for me.”

“He doesn’t fit in anything,” she added, citing Shelton’s 6-foot-5 frame. “We did go on Matterhorn,” she continued. “He did that one, but he barely fit inside the little thing his knees were up like this.”

Fallon then brought out a photo of Shelton from the day, revealing that the star was wearing a pin proudly proclaiming that it was his first visit to the park. “That’s so cute!” Stefani gushed.

The star also discussed her return to The Voice‘s judging panel for the show’s upcoming twelfth season.

“It is so inspiring,” she said. “It’s just music. The whole thing is just music. Either you’re looking for a song to give to your team, or you’re watching someone perform or you’re hearing a voice. It’s just full of music the whole time ,and it’s just so inspiring. I love being there.”

“This year, they lowered the age, so now it’s really young kids. Just incredible, the talent!”

The Voice premieres Feb. 27 on NBC.

