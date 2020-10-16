Gwen Stefani Says There Is 'Nonstop Creativity' in Her and Blake Shelton's Los Angeles Home

✖

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton recently purchased a new $13 million home in Los Angeles, and the couple is currently living there while they film the newest season of The Voice. The duo shares the newly-built house with Stefani's three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, and the No Doubt singer told PEOPLE that the house is full of "nonstop creativity."

"We just moved. It's exciting," she said. "Yesterday we did Halloween decorating and cookies. It's nonstop creativity over here." The mom of three also joked, "Everywhere I go in this house, there's one of these," referencing a bottle of Smithworks, Shelton's vodka brand. "I feel like with quarantine going on, everyone's going to be relating to this."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 15, 2020 at 4:30pm PDT

Prior to their relocation to Los Angeles, Stefani, Shelton and Stefani's sons were quarantining on Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, and Stefani shared that her boyfriend is continuing to split time between the two properties, doing "man stuff" on his ranch. "The other day he found some kind of bearded mushroom that he fried and ate," she laughed. "It had fur growing off of it! I'm like, 'Why would you find a huge furry mushroom and then fry and eat it?'"

Shelton, who was also on the Zoom call, clarified the situation. "I found a lion's mane mushroom, which I have watched videos about on YouTube many a time with Zuma," he said. "We've watched people find these things, take them home and cook them. I blasted it up, fried it and didn't die. I didn't see Jesus or anything."

Prior to filming The Voice, the group spent several months in Oklahoma, an experience Stefani recently described as "magical."

"We don't ever have that much solid time together," she explained in a recent promo video for the new season of The Voice. "We did do a lot of fun stuff. We did a lot of cooking. I learned how to make sourdough bread like everybody else; it took me like a month to get the starter right. We did so much stuff. We built a garden. We planted zinnias. I mean, we planted thousands of zinnia flowers. It was a lot of stuff that you dream about doing that you never have time to do."

She also told Extra last week that she and Shelton were "a grandma and a grandpa on a farm" and added, "to be able to pause for a minute and be there with the boys and be in Oklahoma… he really has a stunning ranch."