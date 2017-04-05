Gwen Stefani Reveals a Song on Her and Blake Shelton’s ‘Makeout Playlist’

RT if this is the only playlist you want to listen to. 👀💋 #VoiceKnockouts pic.twitter.com/aiTpSxAwo4 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) April 4, 2017

Gwen Stefani revealed a juicy secret on Monday’s episode of The Voice after contestant Hunter Plake performed Foreigner’s 1984 track, “I Want to Know What Love Is,” with the judge sharing that she actually knows the song pretty well.

“You took a song that’s actually on my makeout playlist,” she said, much to the surprise of Blake and her fellow coaches.

As usual, coach Adam Levine was a bit grossed out by the couple talk, giving Stefani an “Ew,” after her reveal.

“I told you I knew that song,” cracked Stefani’s boyfriend, Blake Shelton.

Coach Alicia Keys also chimed in, saying, “That’s cute, Gwen.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

