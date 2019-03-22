Gwen Stefani Hilariously Photoshops Blake Shelton Into Throwback Photo

Gwen Stefani switched things up for throwback Thursday this week, using Instagram to share a Photoshopped image of herself when she was younger alongside a mullet-sporting Blake Shelton.

The photo saw a young Stefani wearing a red dress and white gloves, her blonde hair in curls, while a younger Shelton was edited in alongside her and appearing to have his arm around the singer as he beamed at the camera.

Stefani offered no caption, simply tagging Shelton in the post along with a red heart.

Some of Stefani’s followers were initially confused by the snap, with some not realizing the photo was edited.

“Did you guys really know each other back then? I’m confused,” one person queried.

“Wait, isn’t that the guy from Sabrina the teenage which[sic]? Ya know, back in the 90s?!” joked a second.

Another fan was all for the sweet edit, writing, “Too cute!! & honestly, what girl hasn’t cut out an old boyfriend from a pic & replaced it with their dream guy!!”

Shelton clearly found the whole thing hilarious, as he later made the shot his Instagram profile picture.

Stefani and Shelton have been joking around with each other’s photos for years, with each using a snap of their partner as their Twitter avatar.

The couple has been dating since 2015, meeting on the set of The Voice after both went through major splits from their respective spouses — Stefani from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton from Miranda Lambert.

Marriage rumors have followed the couple almost since they got together, with both parties recently addressing reports and sharing that while they’d like to walk down the aisle someday, it doesn’t seem that will happen any time soon.

“I think when there’s trauma, the way we had trauma back in the day, going through all these hard times, to get to a place where you find somebody that’s like your best friend that you know that you can depend on and trust and just go through life,” Stefani said during a recent appearance on the Today show. “I think that we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can,” she said. “I never thought I would get this moment, so it’s just really special.”

Shelton expressed similar sentiments during his own appearance on Today, sharing that he and Stefani “aren’t just dating.”

“This is something that I feel like is meant to be,” he explained. “I’ve learned more from Gwen Stefani as a human being and how to grow as a human being than I have from anybody ever in my life. Anybody. She’s everything that you could hope a human being could be. That’s what Gwen is.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kravitz – 2018 ACMA