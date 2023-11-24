Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Once Dined on a Funyuns Turkey for Thanksgiving

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton once enjoyed their Thanksgiving turkey holiday with a very unique twist, courtesy of Stefani's youngest son. The couple headed to Shelton's home in Oklahoma for the holiday back in 2019, and Stefani made sure to document the trip on her Instagram Story. On Thanksgiving Day, the No Doubt singer revealed that the group was making a turkey covered in Funyuns, the idea for which came from her 5-year-old son Apollo.

"Apollo, what's happening? Explain how you thought of this idea," Stefani asked her son, who replied, "because everyone loves Funyuns in this family." The group then joked about making the turkey, as Apollo told his mom, "Blake is."

"No, you are," Shelton said, pointing at Apollo. Stefani later shared a photo of the finished product all plated up on the table and decorated with a sign that read, "I am thankful for: Funyun turkey."

In another video, Shelton can be seen digging into the turkey as Stefani says, "Everybody keeps saying it's Cheetos but it's not, its Funyuns."

Along with the Funyun turkey, the family also smoked a turkey, giving the large group plenty of options when it came to their meal.

Stefani concluded her dinner series with a video of her 13-year-old son Kingston with another family member, asking them, "What's happening in here, guys?"

"Putting this on Instagram so that I can show people that my son actually is doing the dishes of Thanksgiving right now," Stefani told her followers.

On Friday, the group donned their camouflage for some time outside, with Stefani sharing a Boomerang of herself sitting by the first dressed in camo and a pair of rubber boots.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight back in 2019, Stefani opened up about her Thanksgiving traditions, sharing that she and Shelton goes to his Lake Texoma property, a tradition they've developed over their four years together.

"We all fly out to Oklahoma, like 30 of us," the mom of three said. "Blake has this bed and breakfast hotel that we all stay at, and it's just pretty incredible. We have fun, we all cook together, it's fun."