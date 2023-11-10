Blake Shelton Jokes About Gwen Stefani's Return to 'The Voice' After His Exit

Although Blake Shelton left The Voice after Season 23, that isn't stopping him from making jokes about his wife being on the series. Gwen Stefani rejoined the singing competition as a coach for Season 24, coincidentally right after her hubby exited. Shelton finally revealed how he felt about the news while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family. "And then the very next announcement was 'Gwen's coming back!'" the country superstar explained. "So maybe she doesn't want too much family time, I don't know. Money talks, okay? Money talks in this industry."

Stefani paid tribute to her husband in the first episode without the country singer. Shelton was a coach on The Voice for the first 23 seasons of the NBC singing competition. He announced ahead of Season 23 that it would be his last one, and he did not let viewers or his fellow coaches forget that it was his final season throughout all the episodes. Although he didn't win for his final season, Shelton did swallow his pride to congratulate rookie coach Niall Horan, who won his first season.

Stefani was first a coach for Season 7, later doing Seasons 9, 12, 17, 19, and 22. While she is a coach for this current season, she will again not be a coach for Season 25. Instead, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and rookie coach Reba McEntire will be returning to the chairs. Country duo Dan + Shay will be coaching and serving as the first duo to coach a team. Shelton will likely like the fact that his wife won't be coaching next season, but it would be pretty funny if either of them or both of them are brought on as team advisors.

As for Season 24, the series is preparing for the Live Playoffs, which will happen after Thanksgiving. There is no telling who will be winning it all, as the remaining contestants will be doing everything they can to take it all the way. Fans will want to tune in to see what happens. Maybe Blake Shelton will even make a special appearance. Even after he's left The Voice, the series is still with him. He's bringing along Voice alum Emily Ann Roberts for his upcoming tour. The next new episode of The Voice airs on Monday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.