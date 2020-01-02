Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Ring in the New Year With Romantic Celebration: ‘Hi 2020’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated New Year’s Eve together this year, welcoming 2020 after they both performed on NBC’s pre-taped New Year’s Eve 2020 broadcast. Shelton performed a few of his songs for the special, while Stefani sang her hits “Hollaback Girl” and “The Sweet Escape.”

The mom-of-three used her Instagram Story to take fans behind the scenes of her evening, first posting moments with her backup dancers from her performance. She then shared clips from her and Shelton’s New Year’s Eve party, which was football themed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The group watched Stefani’s performance of “Hollaback Girl” during the bash, to which Shelton got up and danced as his girlfriend giggled in the background. The couple also shared a kiss oh her Story to welcome 2020, celebrating with glasses of champagne. Stefani kept the football theme going with a selfie on her feed in which she wore an Arizona cardinals beanie, a warm coat, a camouflage sweatshirt up over her nose and a 2020 tiara.

“Hi 2020,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Dec 31, 2019 at 10:13pm PST

Shelton is a massive Cardinals fan, and one of Stefani and Shelton’s first public dates was to a Cardinals game in December 2015. The couple recently marked four years of dating and coincidentally marked the milestone by releasing a duet, “Nobody But You,” which appears on Shelton’s new album Fully Loaded: God’s Country.

“Nobody But You” was written by Ross Copperman, Tommy Lee James, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, and Shelton told Nashville Lifestyles that the song was a perfect fit for him.

“The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people,” he said. “The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it’s the most epic, earth-rattling love song I’ve heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is.”

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” he added in a statement. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why Shane was trying to get it to me.”

“It fits my story,” he continued. “I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”

Photo Credit: Getty / NBC