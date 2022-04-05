Gwen Stefani Apologizes to Blake Shelton for Not Wearing Her Wedding Ring on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’: ‘I’m So Embarrassed’

Gwen Stefani was “so embarrassed” that she forgot to wear her wedding ring while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live that the No Doubt singer made sure to issue an on-air apology to husband Blake Shelton. The Voice alum told host Jimmy Kimmel during a March 24 appearance that she wanted to show off the sparkler to everyone on the talk show but simply forgot to put her ring back on after cleaning it.

“I forgot to wear my ring,” she told Kimmel while showing off the other rings she was rocking on her hand. “It’s like the first time! I thought, ‘OK, I’m going to put it in the jewelry cleaner so Jimmy sees how sparkly and amazing my ring is.’ And then hello empty finger.” Stefani continued that she was “so embarrassed,” adding in an aside to Shelton, “I’m sorry, Blakey. I love my husband, and I love being married to him. It’s just the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, so here we are.”

Stefani and Shelton first met while they were both coaches on The Voice, and the two quickly formed a bond. Both the country singer and the “Hollaback Girl” artist were going through divorces at the time as well, as Shelton split from ex-wife Miranda Lambert and Stefani ended things with Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13 and Apollo, 8. In July 2021, the two musicians tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, during which the “God’s Country” singer serenaded Stefani during the vows with a song he wrote for her titled “We Can Reach the Stars.”

The Voice host and wedding officiant Carson Daly previously revealed on the TODAY show that he encouraged the couple to write their own vows for the ceremony, and while they were “reluctant” to do so, it ended up being such a special moment. “At the wedding, Gwen starts and she wrote this [speech] saying ‘since I was a little girl… blah blah blah’ and she crushes [it], not a dry eye in the church,” Daly recalled. “… It was so perfect that I said to Blake when she was done, ‘Top that, buddy.’” Then when Shelton began to sing, Daly shared there was “not a dry eye in the house,” calling the moment another “highlight” of the evening.